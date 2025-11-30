Türkiye urges EU to revive political will for membership process

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Sunday that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has clearly expressed Ankara's desire to join the EU, stressing that the next move must come from Brussels and that "a political will in Europe" in favor of Türkiye's membership would resolve the remaining issues.

Speaking to German newspaper Welt am Sonntag during his visit to Berlin, Fidan said both Russia and Ukraine are now "more prepared for peace" compared to the early stages of the war.

He noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "ready to accept a ceasefire and a comprehensive peace agreement under certain conditions" and that this has been conveyed to Kyiv, adding that Ankara is engaging with some aspects of these efforts.

On discussions regarding security guarantees for Ukraine, Fidan underlined the difference between NATO troops and non‑NATO international observer missions.

He said the most critical element being debated is a possible US security guarantee similar to NATO's Article 5, while European states insist Ukraine should decide such matters independently.

He also noted that Russia, on the other hand, sees the upper limit as part of its own security guarantee.

Fidan stressed that any eventual peace arrangement must ensure long‑term stability not only for Ukraine but for all of Europe.

He said proposed clauses should be examined closely and include "explicit commitments" that neither side will attack the other "for any reason," which he argued could secure peace for decades.

Responding to a question on hybrid threats attributed to Russia, including cyberattacks and incidents involving critical infrastructure, Fidan said Türkiye has faced Russia directly in several conflict zones but maintained dialogue.

Türkiye, he said, reacts when its interests are violated but cannot afford permanent confrontation with neighbors.

On Europe's security architecture, Fidan highlighted three key areas: the NATO‑based structure, the need to strengthen Europe's defense industry, which the Ukraine war exposed as insufficient, and ongoing discussions about the future of US engagement in Europe.

He said countries such as the UK, France, Germany, Türkiye, and Italy should help guide this debate.

Regarding Türkiye's EU process, Fidan said Ankara still wants full membership and expects objective progress through the opening of negotiation chapters.

He said past obstructions stemmed from the political positions of certain EU member states rather than technical criteria.

Fidan also commented on developments in Syria, saying the country is slowly recovering from economic crisis and war damage, and noted that around 500,000 Syrians have voluntarily returned from Türkiye to their home country.

He warned that regional efforts to stabilize Syria face risks stemming from Israel's current actions.





