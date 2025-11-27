Erdoğan welcomes Pope Leo XIV on first foreign visit

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed Vatican Head of State Pope Leo XIV — who chose Türkiye for his first overseas visit — with an official ceremony at the Presidential Complex. Cavalry units met the Pope's motorcade on the avenue in front of the complex and escorted him to the protocol gate.

Erdoğan greeted Pope Leo XIV at the main entrance of the Presidential Complex. After the two leaders took their places at the ceremony area, the national anthems of both countries were played accompanied by a 21-gun salute. Pope Leo XIV saluted the ceremonial guard saying "Hello soldier." Flags and guards representing the 16 historic Turkish states also took part in the ceremony.

President Erdoğan and Pope Leo XIV introduced their delegations to one another. After posing for the press in front of the Turkish and Vatican flags, the two held a one-on-one meeting followed by broader delegation talks. Following the meetings, Erdoğan and Pope Leo XIV will address invited guests at the Cihannüma Hall of the Presidential Nation's Library.

Among those attending the ceremony were Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz; Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan; Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy; Presidential Secretary-General Hakkı Susmaz; Communications Director Burhanettin Duran; Chief of Staff Hasan Doğan; Chief Foreign Policy and Security Adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç; and Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin.

OFFICIAL VISIT BEGAN AT ANITKABIR

The plane carrying Pope Leo XIV landed at Ankara Esenboğa Airport at 12:23 p.m. He was greeted by Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and other officials.

The Pope's first stop was Anıtkabir. He laid a wreath at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, observed a moment of silence, and posed for photographs. He then proceeded to the Misak-ı Milli Tower and signed the Anıtkabir Honor Book.

Pope Leo XIV wrote in the book:

"I thank God for allowing me to visit Türkiye, and I wish this country and its people an abundance of peace and prosperity."