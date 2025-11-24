Erdoğan on war-criminal Netanyahu: We are facing a savagery that commits murder

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday made remarkable comments to answer journalists' questions regarding the latest regional and global developments on the flight back from the Republic of South Africa, where he attended the G20 Leaders' Summit.

Erdoğan expressed his wish that the summit would be beneficial for all humanity and voiced his satisfaction that the G20 Summit was held on the African continent for the first time.

"TÜRKİYE IS THE SHINING STAR OF OUR REGION AND THE WORLD"



"First and foremost, Türkiye is the shining star of our region and the world. We are striving to develop our country in every field. A country's power is measured by its ability to stand on its own feet. We are charting our own path and building our own destiny with our own hands. We are aware of our country's potential; we are making efforts to mobilize it and taking our steps in this direction. Increasing our domestic production capacity in areas such as high technology, energy, and research and development is among our primary goals. We are producing our own tanks, aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles. We attach the utmost importance to the protection of a strong family structure and the elimination of attacks targeting the family. We take our steps by thinking not just of today, but of the future—50 years, 100 years from now—in every field. Just as there is a vast gulf between the Türkiye we took over and the Türkiye of today, the Türkiye we hand down to future generations will be leagues ahead of today."

Pointing out the importance Türkiye attaches to relations with African countries, Erdoğan stated, "This summit is also important and meaningful in this respect. Türkiye will continue to advance its cooperation and solidarity with the continent in every field hereafter."

"GAZA WAS AT THE TOP OF OUR AGENDA"



Stating that they touched upon many global issues ranging from the climate crisis to sustainable development during the meetings and addresses within the scope of the summit, Erdoğan emphasized that they put Türkiye's stance on these issues on the record. President Erdoğan stated that the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza was at the top of their agenda, noting the following:

"The oppression and hardships suffered by our Gazan brothers and sisters were at the top of our agenda here as well. We drew attention to the importance of absolutely protecting the ceasefire—which was achieved with our efforts following two years of brutality in Gaza—and the importance of reconstruction activities."

"THE PRINCIPLE OF 'LEAVING NO ONE BEHIND' SHOULD BE THE GUIDE"



Erdoğan also touched upon the importance of support to be given to the least developed countries regarding global development goals. Underlining that no one should fall behind in the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, Erdoğan assessed: "We emphasized the provision of needed financial support. We underlined the necessity for the principle of 'Leaving no one behind' to guide the international community."

Reminding that they also came together as MIKTA (Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye, Australia) leaders on the occasion of the summit, President Erdoğan stated that they would further strengthen cooperation in the future with MIKTA countries, all of which are also G20 members.

"GLOBAL JUSTICE AND WIN-WIN APPROACH"



President Erdoğan continued as follows: "(G20 Leaders' Summit) First of all, the session title is not just a slogan, but the very search for global justice itself. Unfortunately, the world economy has been severely wounded by the troubles we have experienced in the last few years. We have faced many heavy tests, from the pandemic to hot conflicts, from coercive processes called 'trade wars' to migrations, climate crises, and natural disasters. As Türkiye, we were also affected by all these processes. However, we knew how to emerge successfully from all difficult tests and we are recovering rapidly. Today, countries are very easily affected by negative developments and crises anywhere in the world.

Therefore, we can achieve sustainable development in a global sense not through the efforts of one or two countries, but with total and determined steps. For this reason, we always prioritize cooperation both in international platforms and in our bilateral meetings, and we demonstrate the necessity for countries to approach each other with a 'win-win' understanding in an economic sense as well. We must diversify our economies and make them resilient against crises. Energy security is no longer a luxury but a strategic necessity. An important concept we underline at this point is inclusiveness. The understanding of 'let only me and the elite countries around me win' is, in our view, crippled and far from sustainable. A fairer world is possible. Provided that major states sincerely implement human-centric policies."

"WE ARE FACING A SAVAGERY THAT COMMITS MURDER"



"I believe that if the international community demonstrates a determined, consistent will with sanctioning power, it will stop Netanyahu. We are facing a savagery that breaks its promise in a heartbeat and commits murder openly without hesitation. Everyone should have understood by now that Israel does not speak the truth, that it manufactures excuses to kill people, and that it persecutes Palestinians. Hamas displays a great example of patience against all these provocations by Israel and remains committed to the ceasefire. The complete implementation of this ceasefire is essential. Palestinians are simultaneously struggling with the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. It is the debt of all countries to support them in this difficult struggle. Especially the countries that have made Israel so reckless must take responsibility immediately. The United Nations has unfortunately failed to do its part so far. It is essential that the United Nations makes its weight felt with the steps to be taken from now on. Increasing diplomatic pressure on Israel to a palpable degree and paving the way for the uninterrupted delivery of unhindered humanitarian aid to the region is a necessity that cannot be postponed. Winter is beginning to make itself felt in the region. As Türkiye, we maintain our determination regarding the Gaza issue just as on the first day."

"SYRIA'S TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY IS ESSENTIAL FOR US"



"First of all, we have said this countless times. We are at the same point today. Nothing has changed. Syria's territorial integrity is essential for us. The people of Syria will decide Syria's fate. Türkiye is the country that knows best what heavy costs even the slightest confusion and instability in Syria create. Everyone knows what steps we have taken previously when our country's national security and peace were in question. We do not want to face a similar threat and danger again, but if we do, we will do what is necessary. I always say, we do not have our eyes on anyone's land or sovereignty. We want peace, tranquility, and security in every inch of our region, primarily in Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon. We want this for everyone, for all peoples, without making any distinction. In fact, the Israeli administration knows that every step it takes in the region is both unlawful and a source of instability. Focus on what Türkiye is doing rather than what the Israeli press is writing. You will get the result from there anyway. We are doing whatever we need within the framework of our own strategic priorities, and we will continue to do so."

"AS TÜRKİYE, WE ARE READY TO SUSTAIN THE CONSTRUCTIVE ATTITUDE"



"Creating a ground for peace in Ukraine is a subject we have been striving for a long time. We have also discussed what we think regarding Ukraine with American President Donald Trump on various occasions. We think that a just peace will have no losers. We are of the opinion that the way to reach a just peace passes through negotiation and coming together. It is now being discussed whether the put-forward peace plan will be a basis. Is an agreement possible on this plan? Yes, it is possible. But how? This needs to be dwelled upon. If the plan meets the legitimate expectations and security needs of the parties in a way that does not spawn new instabilities, an agreement becomes possible. We think that consensus can be possible with a negotiation initiated with agreed-upon topics and a positive agenda. If a ground that satisfies everyone is created, a door to a permanent solution opens. Starting negotiations on proposals that will pave the way for a just and lasting peace affects the process positively. As Türkiye, just as we played an important role in Istanbul before, we are ready to sustain the same constructive attitude today."



















