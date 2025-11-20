Türkiye spends $276.7 on e-commerce per capita

Türkiye 's e-commerce spending per capita reached $276.7, close to the figure worldwide at $301 as of November, according to the Turkish Trade Ministry .

The Trade Ministry released a guide for e-export markets and customs practices in 25 countries on Wednesday, providing Turkish exporters with road maps for potential markets.

The guide provides essential information about the 25 countries' e-commerce regulations, marketplaces, express delivery companies, payment service providers, and customs clearance procedures.

These 25 countries are Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, the Philippines, the UK, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the US, and Vietnam.

The ratio of e-commerce shoppers to the world population stands at 40.5% as of November, while e-commerce products make up 17.9% of total retail sales, according to the Turkish Trade Ministry's report.

Türkiye's ratio of online shoppers to population was 29.3%, while e-commerce made up 7% of the country's total retail sales.

The US boasted the highest ratio of online shoppers to population at 84.5%, followed by the UK with 81.5% and China with 78.8%.

China had the highest share of e-commerce in total retail sales, reaching 27.8%, followed by the US and the UK at 26.7% each, while the lowest rates were seen in Nigeria and Egypt with 1.6% and 2.9%, respectively.

The US' e-commerce spending per capita totaled $992.5, followed by Canada with $513.7, South Korea with $479.4, and Japan with $477.5.

Meanwhile, India had the lowest per capita e-commerce spending with $31.7, and Nigeria's rate reached $48.5.





