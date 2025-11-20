ANKARA DEMANDS FULL INVESTIGATION INTO TURKISH CITIZENS MURDER IN GERMANY

Türkiye is closely following the investigation into the murder of a Turkish national in northern Germany, diplomatic sources said Thursday.

Mazlum Akar was fatally stabbed on Nov. 13 at his small doner restaurant in Bad Kleinen, a town near Schwerin. A 37-year-old German suspect was arrested after the murder and temporarily placed in a psychiatric facility.

Türkiye's consulate general in Berlin has maintained close contact with German authorities and Akar's family since the incident, according to diplomatic sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Turkish officials are providing full consular support to the family and have formally requested that German authorities conduct a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of the attack, including whether anyone may have incited or encouraged the violence, the sources said.

The investigation into the motive was ongoing. The Schwerin prosecutor's office reported that police arrested the suspect shortly after the incident near the crime scene. He was apprehended without incident. Due to suspected mental health issues, he has been temporarily placed in a psychiatric facility, according to local media reports.