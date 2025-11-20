Ukraine’s president receives draft plan from US to revive peace talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky received a new draft plan from the US to revive stalled peace negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.

"The President of Ukraine officially received a draft plan from the American side, which, according to the American side, can intensify diplomacy," Ukraine's Presidential Office said in a statement on Telegram.

According to the statement, Zelensky outlined the fundamental principles that are important for Kyiv and agreed to work on the points of the plan following the result of a meeting held earlier Thursday. He provided no further details.

It went on to say that Kyiv has supported US President Donald Trump's proposals to end the over three-and-a-half-year Russia-Ukraine war since the beginning of the year, and is ready to work with Washington and partners in Europe and around the world.

The statement added that Zelensky is expected to discuss the "available diplomatic opportunities" and the main points that are "needed for peace" with US President Donald Trump "in the coming days."