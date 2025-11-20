EU SANCTIONS SUDAN PARAMILITARY GROUP RSFS SECOND IN COMMAND

The European Union on Thursday announced the adoption of sanctions against Abdelrahim Dagalo, the second in command of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF), as part of efforts to hold those responsible for atrocities in the country accountable.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, speaking to the press after a Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, said the measure sends a "signal" that the international community will pursue individuals responsible for escalating violence in Sudan.

"The situation is deteriorating sharply. The capture of El Fasher by the Rapid Support Forces opens another devastating chapter in this war. The conflict has brought thousands of deaths and immense suffering," Kallas said.

She added that all 27 EU member states urged the parties to resume negotiations toward an immediate and lasting ceasefire.

Kallas also welcomed international peace efforts, including those by the US, aimed at halting the ongoing human suffering in Sudan.

Separately, the bloc condemned in a statement the acts committed by the RSF, including deliberate targeting of civilians, ethnic killings, sexual and gender-based violence, and denial of humanitarian access.

A civil war between the Sudanese army and the RSF continues since April 2023, leading to thousands of deaths, forced migration and famine.

POSITION ON GAZA, UKRAINE



On Gaza, Kallas said the UN Security Council's resolution endorsing a ceasefire and a 20-point plan for peace in Gaza is a "game changer," noting that EU staff are already working at a coordination center addressing humanitarian and security issues.

She noted that the ministers discussed expanding the EU border monitoring mission in Rafah to other crossing points and the potential for the EU police support mission to lead training for the Palestinian police.

"I welcome that France pledged 100 police officer for that mission," she added.

Turning to the ongoing war in Ukraine, she said the EU's position on Ukraine remains unchanged, emphasizing that any peace plan must have the backing of both Kyiv and European nations.

"The pressure must be on the aggressor, not on the victim. Rewarding aggression will only invite more of it," she said, outlining the EU's two-pronged strategy: first, to weaken Russia, and second, to support Ukraine.

Kallas highlighted that existing sanctions are significantly affecting Russia and that additional measures are planned. Special attention is being given to the so-called "shadow fleet," with discussions on targeting both vessels and their enablers.

While financing for Ukraine was not formally discussed during the meeting, Kallas said several countries expressed support for the reparations loan and the urgency of moving forward with it.