New US Consul General Michael Lally takes office in Istanbul

With a career spanning global trade and diplomacy, Michael Lally has assumed his duties as the US Consul General in Istanbul, a city he has long cherished.

"Hello, I am Michael Lally, and I am honored to serve as the US Consul General in Istanbul. Much of my career has been devoted to strengthening trade and business ties between the US and countries around the world. Türkiye, in particular, holds a special place in my heart," Lally said, sharing on Friday a personal message on the US social media company X.

He reflected on his long-standing connection to Türkiye.

"I first visited Türkiye with my fiancé in 1997. We traveled all over this beautiful country and enjoyed its world-famous hospitality. We rode on dolmus (minibus), we stayed in youth hostels, and learned our first words of Turkish. Next month, my wife Lilia and I will celebrate our 30th anniversary of our first meeting right here in Istanbul."

Lally most recently served as Minister-Counselor for Commercial Affairs in Ankara and emphasized the strong economic ties between the two nations. "Turks and Americans are natural business partners. That's why our trade has grown to over $40 billion, with much more room to expand," he said.

Highlighting Türkiye's culture and people, Lally said: "As a diplomat and as a visiting tourist, on many occasions, I've felt the true heart of Türkiye. Its warmth, its kindness, its energy, and the unmatched hospitality of its people."

He also referenced US Ambassador Tom Barrack's view of bilateral relations.

"As Ambassador Barak has said, the US and Türkiye have been friends, partners, and allies for decades. My priority is to build on that foundation, further deepening our people-to-people relationships and expanding our cooperation."

"Istanbul's rich history, culture, and energy have always inspired me, and I'm thrilled to be back. In the months ahead, I look forward to traveling across this vibrant city and the Marmara region, meeting partners, and together creating opportunities to pursue excellence together. It's wonderful to be here," Lally concluded.



