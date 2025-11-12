Türkiye releases names of 20 soldiers killed in military plane crash near Azerbaijan-Georgia border

Türkiye's National Defense Ministry on Wednesday released the names of 20 service members who were killed in a military cargo plane crash near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border.

A Turkish C-130 military cargo plane with 20 military personnel on board crashed Tuesday after taking off from Azerbaijan en route to Türkiye.

In a statement posted on the US social media company X, the ministry said the fallen personnel were Lt. Col. Gokhan Korkmaz, Maj. Serdar Uslu, Maj. Nihat Ilgen, 1st Lt. Cuneyt Kandemir, 1st Lt. Emre Mercan, Sgt. Maj. Nuri Ozcan, Sgt. Maj. Umit Ince, Sgt. Maj. Hamdi Armagan Kaplan, Sgt. Maj. Burak Ozkan, Sgt. Maj. Ilker Aykut, Sgt. Maj. Akın Karakus, Sgt. Maj. Emrah Kuran, Sgt. Maj. Ramazan Yagiz, Staff Sgt. Emre Altiok, Staff Sgt. Berkay Karaca, Staff Sgt. Burak Ibbigi, Staff Sgt. Ilhan Ongan, Sgt. 1st Class Ahmet Yasir Kuyucu, Specialist Sgt. Cem Dolapci, and Specialist Sgt. Emre Sayin.





- DEFENSE MINISTER EXTENDS CONDOLENCES

Defense Minister Yasar Guler offered condolences in a message shared on social media, saying: "Our heroic comrades were martyred on Nov. 11, 2025, when our C-130 military cargo aircraft, returning from Azerbaijan, crashed near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border. On behalf of myself and all members of the Ministry of National Defense, I wish Allah's mercy upon our fallen heroes and extend my deepest condolences to their grieving families and our noble nation."





