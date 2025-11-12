TURKISH DEFENSE PRODUCTS SHOWCASED IN AFRICA AT BAMEX25 EXPO FAIR

The Bamako Expo Fair (BAMEX'25), held in Mali for the first time this year with only Turkish companies participating with stands, began Tuesday with a ceremony held at the Bamako Fair and Exhibition Center.

Led by the Turkish Defense Industries Secretariat (SSB), the fair, which will run until Nov. 14 in Mali's capital Bamako, showcases the products and capabilities of leading companies in the sector, including Baykar, Aselsan, Roketsan, MKE, STM, Kalekalip, 3E, Sarsilmaz, Atlas, ESSAV, SkyDagger, ZSR, Akincilar, Hedef Defence and Akdas Firearms.

In his speech at the opening ceremony, Malian Prime Minister Abdoulaye Maiga said that Africa is at the center of unprecedented security and geopolitical challenges that undermine its stability and hinder its development.

He emphasized that terrorism knows no borders in the world, noting that it is no longer confined to weapons or explosives but is undergoing a profound operational transformation that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI), hidden social networks and digital platforms to plan and execute attacks.

In this context, Maiga emphasized that security should no longer be seen as an option but as a necessity. He said that success against terrorism in Africa depends on an autonomous security architecture and collaborative efforts. Maiga said they will not retreat in the face of terrorism; they will resist and eradicate it.

He said the fair is an international gathering to build a more secure, sovereign and resilient Africa. He noted that Türkiye, the guest of honor, ranks among the top global military equipment exporters.

Maiga said that the Turkish companies participating in the fair are recognized for their capabilities in the most advanced and reliable defense technologies.

Türkiye's Ambassador to Mali, Efe Ceylan, said the event demonstrates the capacity and determination of the Malian people to take a leading role on the international stage.

He emphasized that the presence of Turkish companies as well as the Turkish Defense Industries Secretariat at the event demonstrates the Turkish government's commitment to further strengthening its defense cooperation with Mali. He said that Türkiye's participation in the fair further demonstrates its status as a reliable partner for Mali.

Ceylan said Türkiye will continue to support Mali in its fight against terrorism.

"We are proud to deepen our defense and security cooperation with Mali, just as we have with Niger, Burkina Faso and many other African countries," he said.

He added that they aim to develop relations between the two countries in a number of areas, including education and trade, in addition to the defense industry.





