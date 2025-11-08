Türkiye detains 2 suspects in cyberespionage raids

Turkish intelligence and gendarmerie forces detained two suspects in coordinated raids in Istanbul and Adana targeting a cyberespionage network, according to security sources on Saturday.

The operation was carried out under the direction of the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

Investigators discovered that the two suspects were linked to a larger cybercrime organization.

During the searches, officers seized digital equipment and foreign-linked systems suspected of being used in illegal cyber activities.

The suspects confessed during questioning and provided information about individuals and groups involved in unauthorized access to personal data.

Both suspects were formally arrested under Türkiye's cybersecurity law, while arrest warrants were issued for others believed to be abroad.

The investigation remains ongoing and is expected to expand as new evidence emerges.

As part of the operation, access to 24 websites containing query panels built from stolen personal data was blocked.



