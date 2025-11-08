Erdoğan stresses importance of maintaining ceasefire between Pakistan, Afghanistan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday stressed the importance of maintaining a ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

In a meeting with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Baku, Erdoğan said that Türkiye is "closely following the terrorist attacks in Pakistan and the tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan," a directorate statement said.

He also expressed hope that the talks being held under Türkiye's auspices will yield results toward lasting stability between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and affirmed that Ankara will continue to contribute to this process.

Erdoğan further said that Türkiye and Pakistan are working to strengthen further cooperation in various fields, particularly trade, energy, and the defense industry.

He also highlighted the importance of preserving the ceasefire in Gaza, and underscored the need to follow up on the issue within the framework of the UN.

Erdoğan and Sharif were in Baku to attend Azerbaijan's Victory Day ceremony on Nov. 8. earlier in the day. They witnessed a military parade as part of the Victory Day celebration.