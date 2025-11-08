News World Biden: Trump is wrecking not only the White House but the nation

Former U.S. President Joe Biden sharply criticized his successor, Donald Trump, stating that the current president had taken a "wrecking ball" not only to the East Wing of the White House but also to American democracy itself.

"I knew Trump was going to [be] taking a wrecking ball to the country, but I had no idea, I have to admit, I didn't know there was going to be an actual wrecking ball," CNN cited Biden as saying while attending a Nebraska Democratic Party gala in Omaha on Friday.



The former Democratic president, now 82, was referring to Trump's demolition of the White House area that Trump wants to turn into a ballroom. Trump had previously said that his ballroom plans "won't interfere with the current building."



"It's a perfect symbol of his presidency," Biden said. "Trump has taken a wrecking ball not only to the people's house but to the Constitution, to the rule of law, to our very democracy."



Biden addressed Trump directly during his speech saying the current president had shamed the country with his behaviour, has put the interests of the wealthy above average Americans.



Biden described the Democrats' victories in the gubernatorial elections in New Jersey and Virginia and the mayoral election in New York last Tuesday as bright spots "in a very, very dark moment," according to media reports. He said the people of the United States had sent a message to Trump with the votes.



Biden rarely appears in public since he left office in January. He had intended to run against Trump but following a disastrous debate and pressure from the Democratic establishment and others, he dropped out, with Kamala Harris, his vice president, taking his place.



In May it became known that Biden has prostate cancer.









