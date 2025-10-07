TURKISH EDUCATION FOUNDATIONS UK ARM MARKS 5 YEARS OF SUPPORTING STUDENTS ABROAD

The Turkish Education Foundation's UK arm, TEV UK, celebrated its fifth anniversary with a special event in London highlighting the organization's achievements in helping young people from Türkiye study at some of the world's leading universities.

Founded in 2021, TEV UK was set up to extend the Turkish Education Foundation's international education vision to the UK.

Operated entirely by volunteers, the organization works with the Turkish community and institutions in Britain to raise funds for scholarships that enable Turkish students to study abroad.

Speaking at the event, Sule Arinc, chair of the TEV UK Development Board, said the group had made rapid progress in its first five years.

"Five years have gone by very quickly, and we have surpassed our initial goals," she said, adding that TEV UK had so far raised over £1 million ($1.3 million)

She emphasized the organization's volunteer-based structure and its impact on efficiency.

"Thanks to our volunteers, we've kept operational costs to a minimum. This means that £95 out of every £100 donated goes directly toward educational support. In the foundation world, this is an exceptional ratio and one of our greatest sources of pride."

Over the past five years, TEV UK has supported 15 outstanding students to pursue postgraduate studies at Cambridge, Oxford and Imperial College.

"Each student's annual education cost is approximately £65,000," Arinc said.

"Despite these high costs, we've managed to help exceptional young people reach these institutions. Moreover, thanks to our agreement with the University of Cambridge, for every £100 we provide, they contribute an additional £100 — a tremendous support for our students."

The charity also continues to assist young people in Türkiye through its contributions to merit-based scholarship and earthquake relief funds.

Looking ahead, Arinc said TEV UK planned to expand its donor and volunteer base.

"Our doors are open to everyone who wants to support us," she said. "If you have the means, you can make regular donations to sponsor a student's education. If you have time, become a volunteer — or simply help spread the word and be our ambassador."



