Türkiye taking all measures to protect its citizens aboard Global Sumud Flotilla after Israeli attack

According to information obtained from sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the situation of Turkish citizens on the vessels unlawfully seized during the attack by Israeli forces on the Global Sumud Flotilla sailing in international waters is being closely monitored, all necessary initiatives are being undertaken.

TÜRKIYE
Published October 03,2025
Türkiye is closely monitoring the situation of its citizens aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was attacked by Israel, and is taking all necessary steps, said the diplomatic sources on Thursday.

While religious holidays in Israel may cause some delays in completing the procedures, the Turkish citizens are expected to be released in the coming days, according to sources.

All necessary precautions are being taken to ensure that the citizens do not face any problems or health issues during this process, they added.

ISRAEL'S ATTACK ON THE GLOBAL SUMUD FLOTILLA


The Global Sumud Flotilla, en route to break the Israeli blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, approached Gaza waters on the evening of October 1.

The Israeli army attacked the flotilla, illegally seizing dozens of boats and ships and detaining hundreds of their passengers.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is the largest flotilla to date to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.