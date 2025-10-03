Türkiye taking all measures to protect its citizens aboard Global Sumud Flotilla after Israeli attack

Türkiye is closely monitoring the situation of its citizens aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was attacked by Israel, and is taking all necessary steps, said the diplomatic sources on Thursday.

While religious holidays in Israel may cause some delays in completing the procedures, the Turkish citizens are expected to be released in the coming days, according to sources.

All necessary precautions are being taken to ensure that the citizens do not face any problems or health issues during this process, they added.

ISRAEL'S ATTACK ON THE GLOBAL SUMUD FLOTILLA



The Global Sumud Flotilla, en route to break the Israeli blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, approached Gaza waters on the evening of October 1.

The Israeli army attacked the flotilla, illegally seizing dozens of boats and ships and detaining hundreds of their passengers.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is the largest flotilla to date to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.