 Contact Us
News World Trump calls on Israel to stop bombing Gaza immediately

Trump calls on Israel to stop bombing Gaza immediately

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday Israel must stop bombing Gaza immediately and that he believes Hamas is ready for peace after an earlier statement by the Palestinian resistance group.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published October 04,2025
Subscribe
TRUMP CALLS ON ISRAEL TO STOP BOMBING GAZA IMMEDIATELY

US President Donald Trump has welcomed Hamas' acceptance of his Gaza ceasefire plan, stating that he believes the group is now ready for a lasting peace.

"BASED ON STATEMENT JUST ISSUED BY HAMAS, I BELIEVE THEY ARE READY FOR A LASTING PEACE," Trump said, referencing the statement released by the Palestinian resistance group.

According to Trump, discussions on the details of the ceasefire plan are already underway. "WE ARE ALREADY IN DISCUSSIONS ON DETAILS TO BE WORKED OUT," he revealed.

However, Trump also issued a stern warning to Israel, calling for an immediate halt to its bombing campaign in Gaza. "ISRAEL MUST IMMEDIATELY STOP BOMBING OF GAZA," he said.