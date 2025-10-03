Trump calls on Israel to stop bombing Gaza immediately

US President Donald Trump has welcomed Hamas' acceptance of his Gaza ceasefire plan, stating that he believes the group is now ready for a lasting peace.

"BASED ON STATEMENT JUST ISSUED BY HAMAS, I BELIEVE THEY ARE READY FOR A LASTING PEACE," Trump said, referencing the statement released by the Palestinian resistance group.

According to Trump, discussions on the details of the ceasefire plan are already underway. "WE ARE ALREADY IN DISCUSSIONS ON DETAILS TO BE WORKED OUT," he revealed.

However, Trump also issued a stern warning to Israel, calling for an immediate halt to its bombing campaign in Gaza. "ISRAEL MUST IMMEDIATELY STOP BOMBING OF GAZA," he said.





