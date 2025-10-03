National Intelligence Organization captures another Israeli agent

According to information obtained from security sources, Dip was detained in Istanbul following a joint operation carried out by National Intelligence Organization , the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, and the Istanbul Provincial Police Department's Counter-Terrorism Branch.

It was learned that Tuğrulhan Dip was one of the individuals providing support to Serkan Çiçek, a suspected Mossad spy recently caught by National Intelligence Organization and detained by the Istanbul Police Department.

Authorities determined that Tuğrulhan Dip worked not only with Serkan Çiçek but with numerous detectives spying for Mossad, including Musa Kuş, who was previously arrested and sentenced to 19 years for working for Israel.

Dip was found to be assisting these detectives in obtaining personal data from public records in exchange for financial gain. He allegedly created a panel—an illegal query system—through which he sold the collected information for money. The detectives working with Dip then offered this information to the Israeli secret service Mossad and used it in their espionage activities.