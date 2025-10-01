Türkiye evacuates 11 people involved in humanitarian activities in Eastern Mediterranean: Defense Ministry

The Turkish National Defense Ministry on Wednesday said that 11 people, including three Turkish citizens, involved in humanitarian activities in the Eastern Mediterranean have been evacuated by the Turkish Naval Forces.

"As part of humanitarian activities carried out by civilian vessels in the Eastern Mediterranean, 11 people who requested assistance, including three Turkish citizens, have been safely evacuated to shore by our Naval Forces," a ministry statement said.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, an international humanitarian effort to deliver aid to Gaza, announced that it is less than 90 nautical miles (166 kilometers) away from the Israel-blockaded Gaza Strip.

The mission brings together activists, politicians, and volunteers from multiple countries.