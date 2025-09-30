TÜRKIYES UNEMPLOYMENT RATE RISES TO 8.5% IN AUGUST

Türkiye's unemployment rate increased to 8.5% in August from 8% the previous month, the country's statistical authority said Tuesday.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported that the number of unemployed people aged 15 and over rose by 168,000 to 3.04 million.

Joblessness stood at 6.8% among men and 11.6% among women in August.

Meanwhile, employment also rose, with 208,000 more people working, bringing the total number of employed to 32.83 million. The overall employment rate was 49.4%, including 66.6% for men and 32.6% for women.

The labor force climbed by 376,000 to 35.87 million, with the participation rate at 54%.

Youth unemployment-covering those aged 15 to 24-increased by 0.8 percentage points from July to 16% in August. It was 12.4% for men and 22.7% for women.





