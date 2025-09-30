Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry says it is ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean

The Turkish National Defense Ministry said Tuesday it will contribute to humanitarian aid activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, if required.

"Türkiye is closely monitoring the safe conduct of humanitarian aid activities carried out by civilian ships currently sailing in the Eastern Mediterranean, within the framework of international law and humanitarian values," it said in a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The ministry said its ships, which regularly carry out training and operations in the region, along with search and rescue capabilities, stand ready to support humanitarian aid efforts in coordination with relevant authorities and international partners when necessary.

"Türkiye will continue to fulfill its responsibilities everywhere and under all circumstances to protect humanitarian values and ensure the safety of innocent civilians, as it has done so far," it added.