Global Marketing Summit 2025 to bring together world’s top marketing leaders in Istanbul

The Global Marketing Summit 2025 will bring together leading figures of the marketing world in Istanbul on Oct. 15-16 for its fifth edition.

Organized by KREA M.I.C.E., the summit will feature industry leaders, designers, authors and artists. With Ford as the official sponsor, the event will host more than 150 speakers under the theme Transformation with AI and Human-Centered Marketing.

Turkish pop icon Ajda Pekkan will take the stage on Oct. 15 to share her inspirational artistic journey, personal brand values and insights on the intersection of art and marketing. Marketing pioneer Philip Kotler will return for the fifth time as an honorary speaker with his keynote address, Marketing in a Changing World.

Other international participants include author and digital persuasion expert Bryan Eisenberg, TRUSTBYTES co-founder and CEO, AI consultant Jeremy Prasetyo, author Nicole Alexander, innovation strategist Cris Beswick, COMMON co-founder and CEO and One Million Truths founder Mark Hamilton Eckhardt, and Philips senior design strategist and radical empathy expert Jon Haywood.

In addition to workshops and masterclasses, participants will have access to exclusive online content from Oct. 14-17, which will remain available for lifetime access. On Oct. 15, the summit will also host the fifth edition of the "CMO Circle Private Luncheon" with CEOs and senior marketing executives.

KREA M.I.C.E. founder and CEO and KREA Digital co-founder Seda Mizrakli Ferik said they have prepared extensively for the summit's fifth edition.

"We continue to embrace Philip Kotler's long-standing concept of the four P's of marketing-product, place, promotion and price-as part of our DNA. By opening the stage to voices from all continents, we meet our goals of diversity and inclusion. Hosting the brightest stars of the global marketing world in Istanbul, at the crossroads of Asia and Europe, is an honor and a source of great excitement," Ferik was quoted as saying in a statement.

Ferik also highlighted the summit's sustainability focus, noting that last year's edition was recognized globally for having the "lowest carbon footprint" among similar events.





