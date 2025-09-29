Turkish unit completes deployment to Kosovo under NATO mission

The Turkish Operational Reserve Force (ORF) has completed its deployment to Kosovo as part of NATO's Kosovo Force (KFOR) peacekeeping mission, officials announced Sunday.

According to statements shared via KFOR's social media accounts, the Turkish unit has arrived in the country for a temporary rotation under the NATO-led mission.

The unit has assumed responsibilities from the Multinational ORF Battalion as part of a rotation plan overseen by NATO's Joint Force Command in Naples, Italy.

"The Turkish ORF Battalion will conduct a range of activities alongside other KFOR units, ready to respond to any developments in the security situation," KFOR said. "Such reinforcements enhance KFOR's operational flexibility and readiness to respond to evolving security developments."

KFOR, which began operations in Kosovo on June 12, 1999, under a UN Security Council mandate to ensure security and stability, currently includes more than 4,500 personnel from 33 NATO and non-NATO countries.

Turkish troops have been serving in Kosovo as part of the mission since 1999.

Türkiye is scheduled to assume command of KFOR for a one-year term beginning Oct. 3.









