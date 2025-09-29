ERDOĞAN PRAISES U.S. PRESIDENT TRUMPS GAZA CEASEFIRE PUSH, VOWS SUPPORT FOR PEACE EFFORTS

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday hailed Donald Trump for his efforts to broker a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

"I commend US President Donald Trump's efforts and leadership aimed at halting the bloodshed in Gaza and achieving a ceasefire," Erdoğan said in a statement.

He added that Türkiye would continue to support the diplomatic process, saying Ankara is committed to helping establish "a just and lasting peace acceptable to all parties."

His remarks came after Trump outlined key points of his Gaza ceasefire plan during a news conference in Washington with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The proposal includes the release of Israeli captives and the disarmament of Hamas.