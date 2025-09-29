Muslim states join EU powers in backing Trump Gaza plan

Key Muslim nations on Monday lent their weight to backing a plan by US President Donald Trump to end the war in Gaza, even as some Palestinians decried the proposal as a "farce".

Washington's European allies urged Hamas to accept the plan, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he supported as he warned the Palestinian armed group of more devastation if it did not comply.

Eight Arab or Muslim-majority nations in a joint statement said they "welcome the role of the American president and his sincere efforts aimed at ending the war in Gaza."

They said they "affirm their readiness to engage positively and constructively with the United States and the parties toward finalising the agreement and ensuring its implementation."

The countries include Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Türkiye -- which all recognise Israel, although some have turbulent relationships.

Also signing the statement were Qatar, which has played a key mediatory role, and Saudi Arabia, whose future normalisation with Israel is a key goal for Trump and Netanyahu.

Indonesia and Pakistan, the world's two most populous Muslim-majority countries, also joined the statement.

Indonesia has offered troops as part of a future Gaza force, while Pakistan has been eager to woo Trump and improve its relationship with Washington.

Trump hailed a statement by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, posted on X even before the White House announcement, in which he voiced his "firm belief that President Trump is fully prepared to assist in whatever way necessary" to secure an end to the war.

The Palestinian Authority, which Netanyahu has sought to sideline, was also quick to offer support, welcoming Trump's "sincere and determined efforts."

Hamas has yet to comment in depth, saying the group had yet to receive the plan.

But Islamic Jihad, a Palestinian armed group fighting alongside Hamas in Gaza, called the plan "a recipe for continued aggression against the Palestinian people."

"Through this, Israel is attempting -- via the United States -- to impose what it could not achieve through war," it said.

Residents of war-torn Gaza expressed skepticism over the plan, dismissing it as a trick to release hostages that would not end the war.

"We as a people will not accept this farce," said Abu Mazen Nassar, 52.

- France, Germany, Italy back plan -

French President Emmanuel Macron met last week with Trump and said the United States was adopting elements of a French plan, despite disagreement over France's recognition of a Palestinian state.

Macron hailed Trump's "commitment to ending the war in Gaza."

"Hamas has no choice but to immediately free all hostages and follow this plan," Macron wrote on X.

He also called on Israel to commit "resolutely" to it.

The plan includes a call for a transitional body in Gaza led by Trump and involving former British prime minister Tony Blair.

"President Trump has put down a bold and intelligent plan which, if agreed, can end the war, bring immediate relief to Gaza, the chance of a brighter and better future for its people, whilst ensuring Israel's absolute and enduring security and the release of all hostages," Blair said in a statement.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government, which has faced growing pressure over its cautious stance, also hailed Trump's diplomacy.

In a statement, it called on "all sides to seize this opportunity and accept the plan."

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said the Trump plan "offers a unique opportunity to end the terrible war in Gaza.

"Finally, there is hope for Israelis and Palestinians that this war could soon be over."







