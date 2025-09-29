ISRAELS PM NETANYAHU APOLOGIZES TO QATAR FOR DOHA ATTACK

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized to his Qatari counterpart for Israel's attack in Doha during a telephone call from the White House on Monday, a source close to Netanyahu told Reuters.

The call to Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani came as Netanyahu met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington. A Qatari technical team is also at the White House, according to a separate source briefed on the talks.

Netanyahu expressed regret for an Israeli attack in Doha to Qatar's leader on Monday in a three-way call with U.S. President Donald Trump, the White House said.

The White House said Netanyahu also expressed regret for Israel violating Qatari sovereignty and "affirmed that Israel will not conduct such an attack again in the future."

"The leaders discussed a proposal for ending the war in Gaza, prospects for a more secure Middle East, and the need for greater understanding between their countries," the White House said before a news conference with Trump and the Israeli prime minister.

Trump hosted Netanyahu for talks on Monday to press him to back a Gaza peace proposal aimed at ending a nearly 2-year-old war that has seen Israel face growing international isolation.







