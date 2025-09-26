Erdoğan: Israel is becoming isolated due to its cruelty

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan returned home after his participation in the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York and his subsequent meetings in Washington, D.C., at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Speaking to journalists on the plane following his U.S. visit, Erdoğan noted that Türkiye ensured a strong presence at the General Assembly meetings, which were attended by numerous heads of state and government from UN member countries.





"NUMBER OF COUNTRIES RECOGNIZING PALESTINE EXCEEDS 150"





Erdoğan stated that this year's General Assembly was marked specifically by the genocide in Gaza and the Palestinian cause in general. "This year's General Assembly was marked specifically by the genocide in Gaza, and the Palestinian cause in general. Ten more Western countries, especially the United Kingdom and France, which are United Nations Security Council members, announced that they recognize Palestine. The recognition decisions of these two Security Council members, in particular, are historical. Our diplomatic efforts, and those of other countries that stand on the right side of history, undoubtedly had a major impact in reaching this point. Thus, the number of countries recognizing Palestine has exceeded 150."



