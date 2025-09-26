 Contact Us
News Türkiye Erdoğan: Israel is becoming isolated due to its cruelty

Erdoğan: Israel is becoming isolated due to its cruelty

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated, "We saw once again at the General Assembly that Israel is starting to become isolated due to its cruelty and the crimes against humanity it has committed. Thank God, as those who advocate for justice and conscience, we are stronger today than we were yesterday. The Palestinian Cause is much more recognized today than it was yesterday."

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE
Published September 26,2025
Subscribe
ERDOĞAN: ISRAEL IS BECOMING ISOLATED DUE TO ITS CRUELTY

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan returned home after his participation in the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York and his subsequent meetings in Washington, D.C., at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Speaking to journalists on the plane following his U.S. visit, Erdoğan noted that Türkiye ensured a strong presence at the General Assembly meetings, which were attended by numerous heads of state and government from UN member countries.

"NUMBER OF COUNTRIES RECOGNIZING PALESTINE EXCEEDS 150"



Erdoğan stated that this year's General Assembly was marked specifically by the genocide in Gaza and the Palestinian cause in general. "This year's General Assembly was marked specifically by the genocide in Gaza, and the Palestinian cause in general. Ten more Western countries, especially the United Kingdom and France, which are United Nations Security Council members, announced that they recognize Palestine. The recognition decisions of these two Security Council members, in particular, are historical. Our diplomatic efforts, and those of other countries that stand on the right side of history, undoubtedly had a major impact in reaching this point. Thus, the number of countries recognizing Palestine has exceeded 150."