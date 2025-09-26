Erdoğan, UK PM Starmer discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues in a phone call on Friday.

Erdoğan told Starmer that this year's United Nations General Assembly was useful in advancing efforts toward a two-state solution in Palestine.

Congratulating Starmer on the UK's decision to recognize Palestine as a state, Erdoğan noted that the recognition of Palestine by UN Security Council members, including the UK and France, was a "historic development."

The Turkish president stressed that the momentum in support of Palestine should be maintained and that measures beyond diplomatic pressure are needed to stop the Netanyahu government.