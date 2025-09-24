Türkiye to accelerate quantum research via cross-border collaboration

Türkiye will participate in cross-border collaboration to accelerate its efforts in quantum research, according to the country's Scientific and Technological Research Institution (Tubitak).

The QuantERA III Consortium launched a call for global research projects in quantum technologies, aiming to boost international cooperation and accelerate groundbreaking research and advanced engineering activities.

Participating researchers are asked to apply for two topics, namely the "Quantum Phenomena and Resources (QPR)" and the "Applied Quantum Science (AQS)" topics.

Researchers are asked to cover one or two of the following areas: "quantum communication, quantum computing, quantum simulation, quantum sensing and metrology, and general quantum science."

At least three eligible partners from at least three different countries can form research consortia.

Turkish researchers will benefit from Tubitak's "1071 Program," also called the "Support Program for Increasing Capacity to Benefit from International Research Funds and Participation in International R&D Cooperation."

Applicants can access the Partner Search Tool on the QuantERA Call 2025 website.

The QuantERA coordinator and the call secretariat will hold a webinar on Oct. 8 to answer questions.

Tubitak's program will support higher education institutions, education and research hospitals, public institutions and organizations, and companies based in Türkiye.

Tubitak will grant as much as €240,000 (about $282,512) per project, excluding the institutional share and project incentive bonus. The maximum duration of a project is set at 36 months.

The institution will grant as much as $117,675 to implementing organizations for higher education institutions, education and research hospitals, and public institutions and organizations, and as much as $282,512 for private organizations.

International project proposals will be submitted on the quantera.eu website until Dec. 5, while Tubitak's domestic pre-application will be made via PBS at uidb-pbs.tubitak.gov.tr by Dec. 12.

More information is available on Tubitak's QuantERA Call 2025 announcement released on Sept. 17.





