Turkish President Erdoğan meets senior officials of US companies in New York

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, along with Türkiye-US Business Council President Hamdi Ulukaya, met Wednesday with senior officials of US companies at the Turkish House (Turkevi) in New York.

A delegation including several Turkish Cabinet ministers and Türkiye-US Business Council members also attended the meeting.

The delegation included Energy and National Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, Presidential Cabinet Chief Hasan Doğan, Defense Industries Secretariat head Haluk Görgün, and Akif Çağatay Kılıç, chief advisor to the president on foreign policy and security.

Erdoğan and the delegation are in New York for this week's UN General Assembly.