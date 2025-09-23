Türkiye believes path to peace, justice goes through the family: First lady

Türkiye believes that the path to peace, justice, and shared prosperity goes through the family, first lady Emine Erdoğan said on Monday.

In a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Erdoğan said the family is not only the fundamental unit of society but also a fundamental element of sustainable social, economic, and cultural development, expressing her satisfaction at attending the program "Better Together: Global Solidarity Rooted in the Family," organized by the Turkish Family and Social Services Ministry as part of this week's UN General Assembly events in New York.

She said that during the program, they discussed "our shared areas of work" to protect and strengthen the family.

"We discussed how family-centered approaches can strengthen international cooperation, contribute to social stability, and serve as a transformative force from the local to the global," added Erdoğan.

The family is the bearer of values, the safest refuge for our children, and the future of humanity, she highlighted, adding that in the shadow of crises, conflicts, and disasters, "the truth that guides us is that solidarity begins with the family."

"The more we can protect the family, the more we can build a more just, more peaceful, and more prosperous world," added Erdoğan.

She also expressed confidence that every opinion and suggestion expressed in this direction will inspire global steps to protect the family institution.