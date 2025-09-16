Ancient city of Priene in western Türkiye seeks permanent UNESCO listing

The ancient city of Priene, located in Aydin in western Türkiye and on UNESCO's World Heritage Tentative List since 2018, on Tuesday began advancing its bid for a permanent place on the list.

"With a history spanning thousands of years, this ancient city bears the traces of civilizations and calls upon us today as both a historical responsibility and a unique legacy to pass on to the future," said Mayor Mustafa Iberya Arikan, emphasizing that Priene is a shared cultural heritage for all humanity.

He said Priene was one of the 12 ancient Ionian cities, a place where Alexander the Great once set foot, and home to the sixth-century philosopher Bias.

Significant steps have been taken through cooperation between the city and Türkiye's Culture and Tourism Ministry to secure Priene's inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Mine Asci, Priene site manager and architect, said several key phases of the initiative, including the determination of site boundaries, establishment of the site management office, and appointment of advisory boards, have been completed.

"Once we're included on the permanent list, a minimum 10-year action plan must be prepared," she said, adding that the plans must follow an integrated approach, covering both the city and its surroundings, and should include funding strategies, international collaboration, and efforts to raise local awareness.

Asci said that while 22 sites in Türkiye are on the permanent list, 79 are on the tentative list. She underlined that Priene meets UNESCO's criteria through its distinguished architectural features, traces from the Hellenistic period, and its association with notable figures such as the philosopher Bias and Pytheos (Pythius), an architect from the fourth century BC.

Asci said inclusion on the permanent list would ensure scientific preservation, boost international recognition, attract more visitors, support the local economy, and provide access to global funding and expertise.

Three days of stakeholder briefing and consultation meetings on the effort in Aydin's Soke district-where the ancient city is located-will continue with the collection of feedback and recommendations from participants.





