Togg launches T10F in Türkiye, eyes global success with new electric model

Türkiye's domestic and national pride, Togg, is set to make a major leap forward with the release of its second model, the T10F, which officially goes on sale today at 10:00 AM. Ahead of the launch, the model was showcased in Togg's experience centers, where it drew considerable attention from the public thanks to its sleek design and cutting-edge technology. Two new color options inspired by Mardin and Urla have also been added, expanding the total range of available colors to nine.

The T10F, marking a significant step in Togg's journey, launches first in Türkiye today, followed by its German debut on September 29. Having successfully completed all required testing, the model has already stood out for its distinctive aesthetics and enhanced performance features. It combines an extended driving range with advanced digital systems, positioning it as a competitive player in the EV market.

Togg recently celebrated a key achievement by earning the highest possible safety rating of 5 stars from EURO NCAP, thanks to its outstanding safety standards. As Türkiye's first domestically manufactured car brand, Togg is aiming to solidify its presence in the global automotive industry.

The T10F has been engineered with a user-centric approach, similar to the previous T10X model. It offers smart living solutions, constant internet connectivity, and over-the-air updates, ensuring the car evolves continuously with the latest features and improvements.

The vehicle is being released in three technical configurations:

Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) Standard Range

RWD Long Range

All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Dual Motor

The RWD version generates 160 kW (218 horsepower) and 350 Nm of torque, and comes with two battery options capable of delivering 350+ km and 600 km of range.

The AWD dual motor version provides 700 Nm of torque, aiming for a maximum range of up to 530 km.

Battery capacity varies by model:

52.4 kWh for the standard range

88.5 kWh for the long range

With its innovative design, strong technical specs, and focus on safety and user experience, the Togg T10F is poised to boost the brand's impact both in Türkiye and on the international stage.