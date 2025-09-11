Türkiye denies Israel targeted its forces in Syria

The claims that Israel is targeting Turkish Armed Forces' assets in Syria are unfounded and do not reflect the truth, Turkish National Defense Ministry sources said Thursday.

Meanwhile, speaking at a weekly press briefing in Ankara on Thursday, the ministry spokesman Zeki Akturk urged the international community to act against Israel, warning that unless Israel is stopped, reckless attacks, like in Qatar, will drag the region into disaster.

Israel's attack in Qatar proves that Tel Aviv has made terrorism a state policy, feeds on conflict, and opposes peace, Akturk stated.

Türkiye stands "fully with Qatar against this attack, which is a blatant violation of its sovereignty," he added.

On Tuesday, Israel's military said it conducted a "precise strike targeting the senior leadership" of the Palestinian group Hamas in the Qatari capital Doha.

The strike has drawn a wave of condemnations, calling the attack a blatant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and international law.





