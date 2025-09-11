Turkcell ranks among world’s best companies in TIME 2025 list

Turkcell, Türkiye's leading mobile phone operator and largest data center operator, has secured a place on TIME magazine's "World's Best Companies 2025" list, which surveyed 200,000 people across 50 countries.

According to a company statement, Turkcell achieved global recognition with its human-centered corporate culture.

On the 1,000-company list, which evaluates employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance across 50 countries, Turkcell ranked among the top three in Türkiye and was the leading company in the telecommunications sector.

Turkcell also entered the global top five in the telecommunications ranking. Last year, the company was featured on Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list, based on a survey conducted among over 300,000 employees in 50 countries.

Shaping all its human resources practices around people, Turkcell continues to develop experiences that enhance employees' lives in every area.

The company aims to establish systems that ease work, support development, and improve the quality of life, while also providing additional benefits to employees.

'HUMAN-CENTERED, INCLUSIVE, AND INNOVATIVE APPROACH'

Ali Taha Koc, Turkcell CEO, said the company is proud to be among the world's top five telecom companies.

Koc emphasized that employees are the company's most valuable asset, stating: "We direct our work with a human-centered, inclusive, and innovative approach. Being recognized for this vision by such prestigious organizations both delights and motivates us."

"It is a great joy for us to be the best in our country on the 'World's Best Companies' list," Koc said, underlining that the recognition reflects both employee satisfaction and the company's social contribution efforts.

He added that the company aims to further advance the Turkcell brand while fulfilling its responsibilities to shareholders, customers, and the nation.