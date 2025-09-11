Ankara warns Israel’s reckless attacks will drag Mideast region into disaster

Türkiye's National Defense Ministry has condemned Israel's recent attack in Qatar, calling it a blatant violation of sovereignty and accusing Tel Aviv of making terrorism a state policy that fuels conflict and opposes peace.

The ministry urged the international community to take action, warning that unless Israel is stopped, reckless attacks like the one in Qatar could drag the entire region into disaster.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense (MSB) and Head of Press and Public Relations, Rear Admiral Zeki Aktürk, spoke at the weekly press briefing held at the ministry.

Aktürk made the following remarks regarding the attack by the terrorist state of Israel in Qatar:

"It has once again become clear that Israel has turned terrorism into a state policy, is trying to deepen instability, thrives on conflict, and is completely against peace. It has once again become clear that Israel has turned terrorism into a state policy, is trying to deepen instability, thrives on conflict, and is completely against peace."

"We reiterate our call for the international community to take on more responsibility."

"We remind the international community that unless Israel is stopped by active measures, it will expand its reckless attacks, as seen in Qatar, and will drag the entire region, including its own country, into disaster. We reiterate our call for the international community to take on more responsibility. We emphasize that we stand with Qatar with all our resources in the face of this attack, which is a clear violation of its sovereignty."

Aktürk also answered questions from the press during the briefing. When asked about Israel's attacks in Syria and most recently in Qatar, he stated:

"Israel's attacks on Syrian territory and in Qatar are contrary to international law and are a clear assault on the sovereign rights of both countries. Such provocative actions escalate tensions in the region and negatively affect peace efforts.

The Turkish Armed Forces continue all their activities in Syria within the framework of international law and the right to self-defense. In this context, reports and claims that Israel has targeted Turkish Armed Forces assets in Syria are unfounded and do not reflect the truth. There are no negative incidents concerning our troops, personnel, and equipment stationed in Syria."