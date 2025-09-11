7.7M-year-old elephant skulls unearthed in central Türkiye

Three elephant skulls dating back 7.7 million years have been discovered in excavations in Kayseri, central Türkiye.

The digs, launched in 2018 following a report from a local goat herder in 2017 near the Yamula Dam, continue under the supervision of the Kayseri Museum Directorate and with the sponsorship of the city of Kayseri.

Located in the Kocasinan district along the Kizilirmak River, the excavation site has revealed a diverse range of fossils, including remains of prehistoric giraffes, elephants, mammoths, rhinoceroses, three-toed horses (before they fused into the modern hoof), hornless sheep known as bovids, goats, antelopes, turtles, and pigs.

'ELEPHANT ZONE'

Archaeologist Omer Dag told Anadolu that his team has been excavating around the dam, with this year yielding mostly elephant fossils.

"We can call this year the year of the elephant," Dag said.

"Since excavations began in 2018, we had found two skulls. But this year, in just one season, we discovered three," he added, noting that while the tusks were somewhat damaged, one skull was found with its lower jaw intact.

Radiometric analysis dated the excavation sites in Kayseri to around 7.7 million years, with most elephant fossils found in the Cevril area, now dubbed the "elephant zone."

"This season has been exceptionally rich in elephant finds," said Dag, noting that the fossils were uncovered at intervals of 100 to 300 meters (328-984 feet).

INSIGHTS INTO PREHISTORIC LANDSCAPES

Dag emphasized the significance of the excavations due to the size and preservation of the megafauna fossils, which have drawn international scientific attention.

"The concentration of elephants at certain points and the observed density provide insights into the paleogeography of the site," Dag said.

Dag added that different elephant species had varied feeding habits. "Some dug in swampy areas with their lower jaws, while others fed on tree shoots, sometimes toppling them," noting that the varied locations of the fossils reflect the paleogeography of the period.

In addition to elephant remains, this season the team also uncovered fossils of three-toed horses, rhinoceroses, and a saber-toothed tiger.





