Turkish firm Karmod completes housing project for 400 workers in SE Turkish province

Turkish modular building company Karmod on Wednesday said it has completed and delivered a 400-person containerized worker camp project in the country's southeastern Kahramanmaras province.

The project, consisting of 14 blocks, will serve workers on a large-scale public housing construction site.

Karmod General Manager Ugur Kadir said the firm showcased its expertise by combining container, prefabricated and heavy steel building systems in the project.

"We completed the worker accommodation units with a total capacity of 400 people in just 30 days, including paintwork," Kadir said.

"With this project, we installed 14 blocks covering a total of 3,578 square meters, using three different construction models. This reflects our ability to adapt quickly and deliver with speed both in production and on-site installation," he added.

According to Karmod, the camp includes dormitory buildings constructed with container systems, technical office structures using prefabricated models, and storage and workshop facilities constructed with heavy steel systems to provide greater height.

The site features a two-story 572-square-meter container dormitory for workers, a 572-square-meter container dormitory for engineers, a 392-square-meter container dormitory for foremen, a two-story 547-square-meter management office, a 250-square-meter technical office, two separate local buildings for engineers and foremen, a human resources office, a 512-square-meter cafeteria, a 102-square-meter laboratory, an occupational health and first aid building, a prayer room, a steel warehouse, and a multipurpose steel workshop.





