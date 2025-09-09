Turkish remote-control armored vehicle finds buyer in Gulf

Ankara-based Best Group Defense Industries' ' Tosun ' remote-controlled and armored work machine has been exported for the first time to a Gulf country, according to the firm.

The armored mini loader is equipped with a remote-controlled weapon system and a gas grenade launcher, at the request of the buyer.

Tosun can eliminate threats without jeopardizing operators' lives with its remote-controlled and unmanned operation capabilities.

Best Grup delivered more than 280 types of armored construction equipment to its buyers, with a total operating time in the field reaching 400,000 hours.

These vehicles are used in internal security operations, removing barricades, and securing booby-trapped areas, among other uses.

The first prototype of the Tosun vehicle was completed in 90 days, and it received additional orders due to its performance in the field.

Tosun was designed for counterterrorism operations and urban security missions, and the vehicle stands out with its high-protection armor and construction machinery capabilities.

Its hydraulic bucket can help remove obstacles while creating maneuvering space for security forces.

A high-torque powerful engine onboard the armored loader allows for operations in challenging conditions, while the vehicle maximizes personnel safety with its resistance to ballistics and mines, or improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The vehicle can be customized to be equipped with either a 7.62-millimeter or a 12.7-millimeter machine gun.

Its high maneuverability in confined spaces, compact size, and armor protection enhance the capabilities of security forces in cities. Its small size and relatively light structure allow it to traverse even the narrowest spaces, while seven different attachment options can expand the tasks it can perform.

Attachments like a digger, a clamshell loader, a bucket, a crusher, a forklift, a sweeping blade, and a three-person armored shield are available for Tosun.

Caner Bugday, general manager at Best Grup, told Anadolu that the firm's vehicles developed with domestic engineering capabilities earned trust with field-proven performance in the global market.

"Our vehicles prioritize operator safety with remote-controlled and unmanned operational features, allowing them to perform in hot spots and risky zones -- we crowned this success with our first-ever export," he said. "We aim to become one of the region's key suppliers of defense and security technologies in collaborations with more countries," he said.





