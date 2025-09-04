Missing Turkish scientist located in US federal detention

Furkan Dolek, a Turkish scientist who had been missing for over a week, was located at the Buffalo Federal Detention Center in the US state of New York following the efforts of Turkish diplomatic officials.

Speaking to Anadolu, Esra Dolek Coskun, Dolek's sister, expressed her gratitude to officials from Türkiye's Foreign Ministry and the country's New York Consulate General for helping to locate him.

Coskun said her brother was transferred to the detention facility in Buffalo and has yet to be given a court date.

She noted that Dolek sounded well during a phone conversation they had and that their primary goal was to secure his swift return to Türkiye.

The consulate general in New York is closely monitoring developments and keeping the family informed, according to Coskun.

Dolek, whose US visa was allegedly revoked, had reportedly begun a protest walk toward Canada, during which he was detained.

In his last post on the US professional networking platform LinkedIn on Aug. 27, he wrote: "I've walked all the way from Massena, and right now I'm in Akwesasne...I'm exhausted, my legs are burning, and I've got blisters on my feet…but I'm grateful to have made it this far."

The scientist had previously used his LinkedIn account to allege workplace exploitation of researchers, claiming vulnerable individuals were not protected while misconduct was covered up and whistleblowers faced retaliation.

Dolek said he reported the issues through official channels but was punished and dismissed rather than protected, facing unfair accusations.





