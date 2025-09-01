Turkish president meets 1st secretary of China’s Communist Party

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Cai Qi, the first secretary of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, met on Monday during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China.

Erdoğan expressed pleasure at being in Tianjin with a large delegation as he met with Cai over a working lunch at the Tianjin Guesthouse.

Recalling his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping a day earlier, Erdoğan said: "During yesterday's meeting, we emphasized to President Xi our determination to enhance cooperation with China across all fields."

"We also wish to further strengthen this cooperation in platforms such as the UN, the G20, and BRICS. We expect your continued support for advancing our relations with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," he added.

The Turkish president also said Türkiye aims to increase its nearly $50 billion trade volume with China in a balanced and sustainable manner.

Erdoğan was accompanied by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and National Intelligence Organization chief İbrahim Kalın.