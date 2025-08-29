PKK disarmament crucial for lasting peace in Türkiye, region: Turkish parliament speaker

Turkish parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said on Friday that a terror-free Türkiye will pave the way for a terror-free region, bringing peace and stability across neighboring countries.

"If we succeed in establishing a Türkiye free of terrorism, undoubtedly, that very day or the next, a terror-free Türkiye will also open the doors to a terror-free Syria," Kurtulmuş told Anadolu, emphasizing that the impact will extend across the entire region, including Iraq.

Kurtulmuş referred to the process as a "historic responsibility," emphasizing that completing it would be a significant duty fulfilled for future generations, and urged everyone to act within the framework of their political responsibilities.

If the terror-free process succeeds, Kurtulmuş asserts that an "atmosphere of tremendous peace" will prevail in the region, with Türkiye strengthening ties with all neighboring countries.

He highlighted that Kurdish communities in Syria, Iraq, and Iran will increasingly turn to Türkiye, and that peace will strengthen economic, cultural, and political ties, accelerating development projects such as Iraq's Development Road Project and speeding up Syria's recovery from civil war devastation.

He emphasized that normalized relations between Türkiye and Syria will boost trade, intellectual, political, and cultural cooperation, bringing significant momentum to both the region and Türkiye.

"The essential point is the elimination of all elements behind terrorism and draining the swamp that breeds it," Kurtulmuş said, adding that the PKK terror organization must accelerate the process of disarming and dissolving itself.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, convened its congress in May and announced its dissolution, following a February call by its imprisoned ringleader, Abdullah Ocalan, for an end to the decades-long attacks.

On July 11, a group of 30 PKK terrorists, including 15 women, surrendered and destroyed their weapons in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah province by throwing them into a burning cauldron.

PARLIAMENT BODY SHAPES TÜRKİYE'S POST-TERROR TRANSITION



Kurtulmuş said that the National Solidarity, Brotherhood, and Democracy Committee, established by the Turkish Parliament to assess the post-terror era, aims to recognize and confirm the dissolution of the PKK terror group. This is necessary for moving forward with the initiative's next steps.

"If we succeed in this, we will all succeed together," the speaker said, emphasizing that the terror-free Türkiye process is not a personal or political PR issue.

He pointed out that one of the commission's primary responsibilities is to present recommendations to meet the requirements of the process but emphasized that it is not responsible for drafting legislation or a new constitution.

He said the commission was formed after months of intensive negotiations to ensure that all political groups in Parliament, including the smallest, had their perspectives represented.

Kurtulmuş also thanked Anadolu for hosting the commission's inaugural major press conference.

The speaker said the commission plans to complete its work by December 31, 2025, but may extend it if necessary. "The commission should conclude its work as soon as possible and present its results to the public and Parliament," he added.

REGIONAL UNITY AMID ISRAELI THREATS



Kurtulmuş stressed that Israel's long-standing, aggressive expansionist policies have escalated into lawless violence, highlighted by the Gaza genocide.

Reaffirming Ankara's stance, he said at all international meetings and everywhere, "We strive to present Türkiye's views, arguments, and support for the Palestinian cause."

He noted the ongoing threat extends beyond rhetoric, with Israel using military force against Iran, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen in an effort to dominate the region.

Given Israel's growing aggression and the threat it poses to Türkiye, he said Ankara must "take measures to eliminate ethnic and sectarian divisions."

The speaker also emphasized that Türkiye's main recommendation for Syria has been to establish a unitary system that includes all sectarian groups, ensuring equal representation and a transition to democracy.