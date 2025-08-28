Türkiye launches maritime-themed TEKNOFEST in Istanbul

Türkiye's flagship technology, aviation and space festival, TEKNOFEST, opened a special maritime edition Thursday in Istanbul, highlighting the country's naval strength and innovations.

The four-day event, known as Blue Homeland, is being held at the Istanbul Shipyard Command. Anadolu is serving as the global communication partner. While the festival began Thursday, the public will be able to attend on Aug. 30-31.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to take part in the opening day.

Competitions are a key feature, including challenges for unmanned underwater systems, underwater rockets and autonomous maritime vehicles. The Turkish Navy is also displaying some of its most advanced vessels, such as the TCG Anadolu amphibious assault ship, the TCG Istanbul frigate, the TCG Burgazada anti-submarine corvette, the TCG Orucreis frigate, the TCG Nusret minelayer, along with the TCG Sakarya and TCG Hizirreis submarines.

Beyond military technology, TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland offers exhibitions on maritime history and culture, interactive virtual reality experiences and a series of conferences.

Following the event, TEKNOFEST's main edition will run Sept. 17-21 at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport.






