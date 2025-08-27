Türkiye, Syria to begin free 24-hour transit trade via 2 customs gates on Thursday

Türkiye and Syria are going to begin free 24-hour transit trade through two customs gates on shared borders on Thursday, the Turkish trade minister announced.

"Starting tomorrow, 24-hour transit trade will be free at two customs gates, Türkiye's Cilvegözü and Öncüpınar, and Syria's Babel Air and Babusselam," Ömer Bolat said on Wednesday during his visit to Syria to attend the 62nd Damascus International Fair.

Bolat said Syria has made great strides in terms of political stability and social peace since the "December 8 Revolution" and that Türkiye will continue to stand by Syria in the new era.

He noted that they are attending the fair with a large number of Turkish investors, manufacturers, exporters, and visitors. They are pleased that the Turkish pavilion had the largest booth at the fair, he added.

Bolat announced that they signed a cooperation agreement covering the establishment of a joint customs committee, customs cooperation, and training as part of the talks in Syria.

Syria's Minister of Economy and Industry Mohammad Nidal al-Shaar, for his part, emphasized that they have begun taking steps to establish a Syrian Exporters' Assembly, adding that this will significantly contribute to bilateral trade.

"The most important concern is the establishment of an industrial free zone. A special zone will be allocated to Turkish administrators and factories within Syrian territory. Efforts are also underway to ensure the return of Syrians residing in Türkiye to their home country," al-Shaar said.

"This is one of the topics discussed in the relevant meetings today. To this end, efforts will be made to address deficiencies at customs and border crossings. A significant transformation will take place next year, and the digital transformation of the industry, in particular, is crucial. This is a topic we emphasize. Türkiye's industrial experience, expertise, and model are crucial to us," he added.

The 62nd Damascus International Fair opens new doors to Türkiye-Syria trade cooperation, as a key platform will review mutually beneficial trade areas while representing an opportunity to take a significant step in the customs sector between the two countries.