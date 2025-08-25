‘Palestinians need our collective action,’ Turkish foreign minister says at OIC meeting

Palestinian people need "our collective action," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Monday at the opening of an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Gaza.

Speaking at the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting held in Jeddah, Fidan said: "What the Palestinian people need is our collective action."

He also underlined the importance of "coordinated pressure" to force Israel toward a lasting solution.

The OIC meeting, chaired by the Turkish top diplomat, will focus on the ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza and aims to coordinate member states' positions and responses.

Israel has killed nearly 62,700 Palestinians in a brutal onslaught on Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.





