Thousands swim Bosphorus as some Show support for Palestine

Held for the 37th time this year, approximately 2,800 athletes gathered at Kuruçeşme Cemil Topuzlu Park before being transported to the starting point at Kanlıca Ferry Dock.

Heavy rain hit the starting area just before the race began. Once the race started, swimmers began their 6.5-kilometer course, competing for the title of "Intercontinental Swimmer."

– SUPPORT FOR PALESTINE FROM SWIMMERS

Some participants expressed solidarity with Palestine by holding flags in support. As they headed to the starting point by ferry, several swimmers displayed Palestinian flags, taking their place at the start with visible signs of support.