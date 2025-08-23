Türkiye successfully tests high-speed target drone system

A Turkish defense system high-speed target drone system named Şimşek, was successfully tested, the top defense official said Friday.

With its lightning rocket-assisted take-off (RATO) system, Şimşek took off from the ground for the first time and gained the ability to be used in target aircraft and kamikaze missions, Haluk Görgün, the head of Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat, said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"Our defense industry has added yet another critical capability to its arsenal," he wrote.

The step is a concrete demonstration of technologies developed entirely with national capabilities, enhancing Türkiye's operational flexibility and strengthening its deterrence, he said.

"We continue on our path with our commitment to producing innovative solutions for future defense needs," he said.

He also thanked Turkish Aerospace Inc. (TAI), which developed Şimşek.