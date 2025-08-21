Japanese defense minister visits leading Turkish UAV producer Baykar

Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and his accompanying delegation visited Türkiye's leading unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) producer, Baykar, on Wednesday.

"H.E. Gen Nakatani, Minister of Defense of Japan, along with his delegation, visited the Ozdemir Bayraktar National Technology Center," Baykar wrote on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"It was our pleasure to host his Excellency," it added.

Baykar's Chairman Selcuk Bayraktar and CEO Haluk Bayraktar briefed Nakatani about the company and its activities during the visit.

Turkish Defense Industries Secretary Haluk Gorgun was present during the Japanese defense minister's visit.





