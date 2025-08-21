 Contact Us
Japanese defense minister visits leading Turkish UAV producer Baykar

Japan’s Defense Minister Gen Nakatani toured Baykar’s National Technology Center in Türkiye, where he was briefed on the UAV maker’s activities by company executives and Turkish defense officials.

Published August 21,2025
Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and his accompanying delegation visited Türkiye's leading unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) producer, Baykar, on Wednesday.

"H.E. Gen Nakatani, Minister of Defense of Japan, along with his delegation, visited the Ozdemir Bayraktar National Technology Center," Baykar wrote on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"It was our pleasure to host his Excellency," it added.

Baykar's Chairman Selcuk Bayraktar and CEO Haluk Bayraktar briefed Nakatani about the company and its activities during the visit.

Turkish Defense Industries Secretary Haluk Gorgun was present during the Japanese defense minister's visit.