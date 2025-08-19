Spotify to open Türkiye office in Istanbul by 2026

Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced that Spotify will open a Türkiye office in Istanbul in 2026, addressing a significant gap in the country's music industry infrastructure.

In a post on his NSosyal account, Ersoy said they reached key decisions during a meeting with Spotify, one of the global leaders in the music industry.

"We will soon make concrete progress to ensure that Türkiye's music ecosystem receives the support it deserves from Spotify," he said.

Ersoy stated: