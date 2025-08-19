Spotify to open Türkiye office in Istanbul by 2026

Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced that Spotify will open a Türkiye office in Istanbul in 2026, addressing a significant gap in the country's music industry infrastructure.
In a post on his NSosyal account, Ersoy said they reached key decisions during a meeting with Spotify, one of the global leaders in the music industry.
"We will soon make concrete progress to ensure that Türkiye's music ecosystem receives the support it deserves from Spotify," he said.
Ersoy stated:
"A significant shortcoming is being addressed with the opening of a Spotify Türkiye office. Spotify will open its office in Istanbul in 2026, further deepening collaborations in this field. We will sit down with company officials and representatives of our music industry to plan joint steps. We expect important outcomes from the Music Summit we will host in Istanbul in September.
Turkish artists have achieved global success, reaching 2.8 billion new listeners in 2024 and breaking records on international charts. More than half of copyright revenues now come from listeners outside Türkiye.
This strong partnership, which will also support young talents and female artists, will bring new momentum to our cultural diplomacy.
We will continue working closely with the Spotify team on this and similar initiatives that will promote Türkiye's rich musical heritage and culture to the world."