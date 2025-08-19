Israel can, will be held accountable: Turkish parliament speaker

Israel can and will be held accountable for crimes it has committed, the Turkish parliament speaker said Tuesday.

"Why did they commit such great massacres until now? Every massacre they carried out went unpunished. Every assassination they committed went unpunished. Because there was an Israel that was considered untouchable," Numan Kurtulmuş said at the launch of the "Three-Volume Darüsselam Jerusalem Work and the 26-Episode Jerusalem Biography Documentary," at the Directorate of Religious Affairs' 15 July National Will Martyr Ali Alitkan Conference Hall.

"However, with the recent decision of the International Criminal Court and the subsequent actions of international tribunals, Israel, once thought to be untouchable, has now become a country that can be held accountable, and will be," he added.

Kurtulmuş said that in the near future, those responsible for the genocide in the Gaza Strip will be brought before the courts, one by one, and will be held accountable for their crimes and will face the consequences.

The parliament speaker said that when the global conscience acts in unison, nothing can stand against it, and the tide has turned for Israel.

"Do not be deceived by their lofty claims of 'erasing Gaza from the map and occupying it as we wish.' Do not be deceived by the so-called glorious states with the world's largest armies standing behind them. Even in those countries, the conscience of their peoples is with the people of Palestine; the conscience and the pens of their intellectuals are also with the people of Palestine," he said.

Emphasizing that this is a period in which a great struggle must be waged, Kurtulmuş said the struggle is not only of a single nation or of Muslims, but a common struggle of all humanity.

He said that although the struggle centers on Palestine, its true subject is humanity in search of justice.