Türkiye condemns Israel’s decision to expand Gaza military operation

Türkiye condemned on Friday in the strongest terms Israel's decision to expand its military operations in Gaza, describing it as a new phase in Tel Aviv's "expansionist and genocidal policy" in the region.

"Every step taken by the fundamentalist Netanyahu government to continue the genocide against the Palestinians and to expand the occupation deals a heavy blow to international peace and security, increases regional instability, and deepens the humanitarian crisis," said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The ministry stressed that lasting peace in the region can only be achieved through respect for international law, prioritization of diplomacy, and protection of fundamental human rights.

It urged Israel to immediately halt its "war plans," accept a ceasefire in Gaza, and resume negotiations toward a two-state solution.

Calling Israel's move an attempt to render Gaza uninhabitable and forcibly displace Palestinians from their land, the ministry appealed to the international community to fulfill its responsibilities.

"We call on the UN Security Council to adopt binding resolutions to prevent Israel's actions that violate international law and humanitarian values," the statement read.





